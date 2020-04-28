Mahira Sharma misses Rashami Desai as she shares their 'Happy moments' from Bigg Boss 13; See Pic

Looks like Mahira Sharma is missing Rashami Desai as she shared a collage of their happy moments together inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here's how the Naagin 4 actress reacted to it.

Bigg Boss 13 was a roller-coaster ride. While some bonds were formed, others got nasty as time passed by. After Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana, two beauties who did not get well were and Mahira Sharma. Initially, they shared a cordial bond and were part of the same group. However, slowly and steadily they started drifting apart. There came a point when they couldn't see each other eye-to-eye. From calling names to yelling at each other, Rashami and Mahira had some of the ugliest fights on 's show.

If you've seen BB 13, you might remember how Mahira Sharma screamed, 'I hate her (Rashami).' However, after the show concluded, the two actresses were sharing some warmth. Yes, let go of the past, as whatever happened was a part of the show, and hugged it out. But, before matters took an ugly turn in their friendship, Rashami and Mahira also had their sweet moments, which they would cherish for times to come. And looks like they're already missing each other. Yes!

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's ex flame Arhaan Khan accuses the Naagin 4 actress of playing the woman card and defaming him

Recently, Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful collage of her 'Happy moments' with Rashami in the 'tedha' house. From Mahira sleeping on Rashami's shoulder to Rashami tying her hair, the picture gave us a glimpse of the good bond they shared. Well, Mahira did not write much, and just added a heart emoji, but the love-filled pictures are surely a treat for their fans. The two look extremely cute together, and the smile on their faces is one to die for.

Rashami also reciprocated to Mahira's feelings and re-posted the picture on her story. Well, good friends, fight and get back to each other, and that's what friendship is all about. Also, Rashami sure knows how to handle matters and keep equations at their best. Well, after this happy-happy picture, we are yearning to see Rashami and Naagin together again and have a gala time. Moreover, it has made us nostalgic and we are reminiscing the good old days. We can only say, 'All is well that ends well.'

Take a look at Rash and Mahi's picture here:

Meanwhile, Rashami is seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show also stars Nai Sharma, , and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the shooting of the show has been stopped, so the diva is enjoying her time with her family at home in quarantine.

She has been cooking, playing the guitar, doing yoga, interacting with fans, and a lot more. Recently, she flaunted her dance moves on Jacqueline Fernandes and Badshah's song Genda Phool, and soared the temperatures high. Her dance video went viral on the internet, and fans went berserk to see Rashami's amazing dance performance. Even Badshah complimented her for the same.

On the other hand, Mahira was last seen in a music video with 'good friend' Paras Chhabra. The two will also be seen romancing each other in a Punjabi movie in the coming days. They recently also distrubed food packets to the needy amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Rashami and Mahira sharing the screen again? Do you like their bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai grooves to Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool and her moves will leave you amused; Take a look

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×