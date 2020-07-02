Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra's 'Hashtag Love Soniyea' teaser gives a glimpse of PaHira's cute lockdown romance

The teaser of Bigg Boss 13's cute jodi Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's upcoming song 'Hashtag Love Soniyea' has finally released, and it will leave all PaHira fans extremely excited for the music video's release. Take a look.

The teaser of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's upcoming song 'Hashtag Love Soniyea' has finally released. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 cuties are back again to spread the magic of their bond yet again. It is their second song together after Baarish, and fans are extremely excited to watch them in a single frame again. Ever since Paras and Mahira announced their new song, PaHira fans couldn't contain their excitement. And yesterday (July 1, 2020), the duo dropped a special surprise as the teaser of Hashtag Love Soniyea was dropped.

It is very relevant to the current times, as it shows how a young fall in love during the lockdown. It depicts how a millennial couple takes the digital route to be together when they cannot meet in person. It will remind you of the quote, 'Too far, yet too close,' because the internet has filled in the gap for you. From virtual dancing to cooking, the teaser of Hashtag Love Soniyea brings in the essence of how love survives and grows when 'distance' comes in between. The beginning of the video will leave you awestruck, as the beautiful Mahira is seen flaunting her amazing dance moves. But, overall, it is Paras and Mahira's adorable bond that will tug your heart and will make you gaga over them.

Within a day's time, the teaser has received an overwhelming response from the audience, who are going berserk over the duo's cuteness. Not only fans, but also their friends from the industry couldn't stop gushing over them and sent in their wishes. who was locked with the duo in the BB 13 house, shared the teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, 'Oh hello cuties!'. Mahira Sharma's former Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya (Preeta) also showered love on Mahira and Paras. Calling Mahira 'unstoppable', Shraddha wrote, 'All the best both of you!'

Take a look at Hashtag Love Soniyea's teaser here:

Talking about the song, it is crooned by Piyush Mehroliyaa, Jassi-Priya Mallik, rapped by MellowD. The lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Anand, while Sakaar and Jasrajthe have composed the music. The duo has shot the song at their respective homes amid the lockdown. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Pahira's upcoming song? Let us know in the comment section below.

