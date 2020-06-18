Mahira Sharma poses for cute PHOTOS as she relaxes at home; Paras Chhabra drops a flirty comment

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma shared some adorable pictures as she posed with her soft toys at home. Her best friend Paras Chhabra was all praises for her cuteness. Take a look.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's warm bond is not hidden from anyone. The two actors met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and became 'best of friends.' Though they did not quite know each other before BB 13, Paras and Mahira built a strong friendship. From the show's start to the end of it, they stood by each other in all ups and downs. In fact, they made their own comfort zone in each other's company and were often seen spending time together.

While Paras developed some feelings and liking for Mahira, the actress always claimed to be his 'good friend.' Many thought that they wouldn't share the same equation after the show is over, but they still do and how! They are best friends and hang with one another very often. Not only personally, but they have also shared professional space by collaborating in music videos. Though rumours of them dating and being in a romantic relationship keep doing rounds often, it has not affected the duo's friendship and bond. Fans love to see them together and adore their bond as they lovingly call them 'Pahira.'

Mahira and Paras keep supporting each other in all that they do and sometimes drop special surprises for their lovers. And yesterday, it was just a day for Pahira fans to dance in merriment, as the duo indulged in some cute social media banter. Well, Mahira and Paras' commenting on each other's posts is not a new thing, but the recent one is special as it is filled with 'love.' Yes, you read that right!

Just a few hours ago, Mahira shared some adorable pictures as she posed with some cute soft toys while relaxing at home, and her 'bestie' Paras dropped in a sweet yet flirty comment. In the picture, Mahira is seen dressed in a simple red t-shirt with a cute butterfly hairband and many soft toys next to her. Well, there's no doubt that she looks pretty and cute as always, and her expressions are to die for. But, what caught our attention was Paras' comment. The handsome hunk couldn't stop gushing over Mahira's cuteness and wrote, 'Laal Pari' with a kissing emoji. Yes! It looks like Paras is missing showering Mahira with cute pecks on her cheeks as he did in the BB 13 house.

Surprisingly, at around the same time, Paras also posted some pictures on his Instagram handle looking dashing in a shiny red shirt. With his hat, googles, and smile, he looked no less than eye-candy. He captioned it as,' It bothers them that I am unbothered.' Here, Mahira commented with a heart emoji.

Take a look at Pahira's social media banter:

Meanwhile, the cute BB 13 duo Pahira is gearing up for their second music video together titled, 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.' The song will release anytime soon and fans are eagerly waiting for them to spread the magic of their chemistry again after Baarish. What are your thoughts on Paras and Mahira's cute social media banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

