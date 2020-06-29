Mahira Sharma REACTS to Paras Chhabra redesigning his tattoo of ex Akanksha Puri: The new one suits him

Paras Chhabra, who had ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri's name inked on his wrist, recently got it redesigned to a Bigg Boss eye. Now, his 'good friend' Mahira Sharma has reacted to his new tattoo and compared how it is better than the old one. Read on.

Paras Chhabra's personal life became the talk-of-the-town in the Bigg Boss 13 house. His closeness to co-contestant Mahira Sharma and his relationship with Akanksha Puri had garnered many eyeballs. After a lot of allegations and misunderstandings, the two had an ugly breakup with each other. Paras and Akanksha both had each other's names inked on their wrists, which was inked during their happier times. After their nasty split, Akanksha modified it instantly, but Paras couldn't due to his constant work commitments.

Now finally the handsome hunk has removed the traces of his ex-girlfriend by replacing the tattoo on his wrist. Yes, Paras has redesigned his tattoo and replaced Akanksha's name with a Bigg Boss eye, leaving everyone stunned. Recently, Paras' 'good friend' Mahira Sharma reacted to his new tattoo and compared how it is better than his old one. Opening up to his new design, Mahira shared that right after BB 13, Paras got a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Then, the lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Amidst all this, Paras could not get his tattoo redesigned. She revealed that the duo have planned to get the tattoo changed inisde the BB 13 house only, and even she had thought of getting a tattoo of a Bigg Boss eye. After hearing the idea, Paras was also excited, and he realised that Bigg Boss has played a very important role in their lives.

Sharing how she liked his new tattoo, Mahira said that she really likes the tattoo. She said taht since Bigg Boss has been an integral and turning point of their careers, it is ustified to give credit to them. Further she added that she feels only good things must happen in a person's life, and he should only be associated with only positive things. 'Paras' new tattoo suits him and is all about positivity, the old one didn't suit him. This is nice,' concluded the Kundali Bhagya actress.

Paras and Mahira share a warm bond, and are often seen spending time in each other's company. The duo are all set to enthrall PaHira fans with another music video soon, which is titled 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×