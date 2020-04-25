Mahira Sharma REVEALS she hasn’t been in touch with Sidharth Shukla after Bigg Boss 13

Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla shared a great bond during their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13, which has been known for several in house fights and controversies, also witnessed some strong bonds developing in the house. Among all the equations, Sidharth Shukla’s equation with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma has grabbed a lot of attention. After being arch rivals on the show, Sidharth went on to share a great bond with both Paras and Mahira and they were seen having each other’s back on the show. And while the show came to an end in February this year, the contestants post BB13 equation has been the talk of the town.

Interestingly, while Paras continues to share a great bond with Sidharth, this isn’t the case with Mahira. According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, Mahira has revealed that she hasn’t been in touch with the Bigg Boss 13 winner post their stint on the popular reality show. Talking about the same, Mahira explained that she isn’t the one who initiates the conversation or will call/text anyone first. However, she did emphasise that she would love to catch up with Sidharth after the lockdown and rekindle their chemistry from BB13.

As of now, both Mahira and Sidharth are practising self quarantine just like everyone else. Talking about his lockdown break, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor asserted, “I’ve been doing chores like cleaning and cooking but it’s definitely not a regular thing. I tried cooking a couple of times but my mom did not quite like it. So, she’s taken back the cooking to herself and I’m happy about it.”

