Mahira Sharma oozes oomph in an off shoulder dress; Paras Chhabra drops in a flirty comment

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma recently made heads turn as she dolled up in a beautiful blush pink off-shoulder outfit, and her 'good friend' Paras Chhabra couldn't stop gushing over her looks. Check it out.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma share a great bond, and there's no doubt about this fact. They met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, got to know each other, and became great friends. From their verbal spats to their cute moments, their camaraderie caught everyone's attention. They became one of the most talked-about jodi's in the BB 13 house, and many even speculated that they have a romantic connection. While rumours of their relationship sparked, Paras openly confessed his liking for Mahira but the actress always claimed that they are 'just good friends.'

It's been over four months that 's show is over, but the buzz around Paras and Mahira is far from over. The duo still shares a great bond and are best of friends. They are often seen hanging out with each other and spending some quality time. Now, that the COVID-19 lockdown is in place, their friendship is not affected as the two often indulge in some fun-loving social media banter, gaining everyone's attention. And today, it was just that day when Pahira (as lovingly called by fans) grabbed eyeballs for their social media PDA.

Just a few hours ago, Mahira Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a sizzling picture of herself. She was seen dolled up in a beautiful blush pink off-shoulder attire and raised the 'oomph quotient.' With open tresses, fresh makeup, and pink lips, Mahira looked extremely hot and appealing. She captioned the enchanting photo with a beautiful thought too. She wrote, 'First we feel than we fall.'

Well, with this, we're thinking if she is hinting at her relationship with her BFF Paras Chhabra, as the actor in a recent interview said that he wants feelings to develop naturally between them. Well, we don't know yet, but Paras surely had something to say about Mahira's enthralling photo.

Just like many fans, Paras also couldn't stop gushing over Mahira's beauty and ended up dropping a sweet yet flirty comment. He wrote, 'Pinky punky ponky' with a heart and kiss emoji. Well, it looks like Paras cannot stop showering love and kisses on Mahira.

Take a look at Mahira's picture here:

Meanwhile, the duo is all set to spread the magic of their chemistry with their second music video 'Hashtag Love Soniyea,' after Baarish. The song will drop anytime soon, and the teaser-poster has already received an overwhelming response. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

