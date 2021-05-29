Mahira Sharma says if she ever thinks of a partner Paras Chhabra fits the bill: He's become part of her family

In a recent interview, Mahira Sharma opened up about her relationship with Paras Chhabra and stated that she feels lucky to have him in her life

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have been in the spotlight ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 13. They grabbed eyeballs due to their closeness and strong camaraderie on the popular reality show. The duo has often set tongues wagging. However, the two have always been tight-lipped about their relationship and maintained that they are best friends. In a recent interview with the Times of India, the Bepanah Pyaar, actress who is currently in her hometown Mohali, opened up about her friendship with Paras Chhabra.

Mahira said Paras 'has become a part of her family now.' She stays with him the way she lives with her family. The actress also mentioned that the handsome actor has been her strongest support in her Bigg Boss journey and their bond has become very strong now. Mahira added that their bond is growing stronger with each passing day. “He is my buddy. There is a reason why people are not able to link me with anyone other than Paras. I am happy that I have him in my life. Koi Paras jaisa nahi hai, but I don’t want to make anything official right now. If ever I think of a partner, Paras fits the bill,” Mahira was quoted saying.

Further, talking about resuming shooting for shows, Mahira asserted that she does not want to do serials at the moment. She also mentioned, “I love TV, but as of now I am scared of going on the sets of a show and shooting daily. I am scared of contracting COVID. I would like to wait till the time I get fully vaccinated to resume shooting for shows, whether on TV or web.”

Meanwhile, Mahira and Paras have been seen together in a lot of music videos. Recently, they were seen in the music video Nazaraa by Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali. They were also seen together in songs like Rang Lageya, Kamaal Karte Ho, Baarish, and Ring.

