  1. Home
  2. tv

Mahira Sharma sends birthday love to her former Kundali Bhagya co star and BFF Shraddha Arya; Calls her 'Lado'

Mahira Sharma shared a fun-loving throwback video with birthday girl Shraddha Arya as she wished her former Kundali Bhagya co-star a 'Happy Birthday.' Take a look.
3447 reads Mumbai
Mahira Sharma sends birthday love to her former Kundali Bhagya co star and BFF Shraddha Arya; Calls her 'Lado'Mahira Sharma sends birthday love to her former Kundali Bhagya co star and BFF Shraddha Arya; Calls her 'Lado'

Shraddha Arya, who has been winning hearts as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya from the past three years, is brimming with happiness today. Well, it is Shraddha's birthday, and the actress has been receiving love from all over. From her fans to her colleagues to her friends from the industry, everyone is showering Shraddha with love, blessings, and loads of best wishes. While her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar penned down a sweet birthday wish for her, the actresses former Kundali Bhagya co-star and best-friend Mahira Sharma also sent her birthday love in the sweetest way possible. 

Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share a fun-loving throwback video with the birthday girl, as she penned a heartwarming birthday note. In the video, both the beauties are dolled up in amazing traditional attires as they goof around. With this adorable nostalgic post, Mahira wrote, 'Happiest birthday my lado. Kush reh Hamesha.' (Be Happy always). Mahira and Shraddha share a warm camaraderie and are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts. When the two girls are together, they bond like a house on fire. Fans are awestruck by their equation, and often praise them for the affection they have towards each other. 

Take a look at Mahira's birthday post for Shraddha here: 

Meanwhile, Shraddha kick-started her birthday celebrations at a resort with her close friends amid the pandemic scare. She is currently detoxing at a wellness resort and was thrilled to witness a spell of rain early in the morning on her special day. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Mahira and Shraddha's bond? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: 10 times the Kundali Bhagya actress showed she is one big 'beach baby'

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement