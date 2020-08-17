Mahira Sharma sends birthday love to her former Kundali Bhagya co star and BFF Shraddha Arya; Calls her 'Lado'

Mahira Sharma shared a fun-loving throwback video with birthday girl Shraddha Arya as she wished her former Kundali Bhagya co-star a 'Happy Birthday.' Take a look.

Shraddha Arya, who has been winning hearts as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya from the past three years, is brimming with happiness today. Well, it is Shraddha's birthday, and the actress has been receiving love from all over. From her fans to her colleagues to her friends from the industry, everyone is showering Shraddha with love, blessings, and loads of best wishes. While her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar penned down a sweet birthday wish for her, the actresses former Kundali Bhagya co-star and best-friend Mahira Sharma also sent her birthday love in the sweetest way possible.

Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share a fun-loving throwback video with the birthday girl, as she penned a heartwarming birthday note. In the video, both the beauties are dolled up in amazing traditional attires as they goof around. With this adorable nostalgic post, Mahira wrote, 'Happiest birthday my lado. Kush reh Hamesha.' (Be Happy always). Mahira and Shraddha share a warm camaraderie and are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts. When the two girls are together, they bond like a house on fire. Fans are awestruck by their equation, and often praise them for the affection they have towards each other.

Take a look at Mahira's birthday post for Shraddha here:

Meanwhile, Shraddha kick-started her birthday celebrations at a resort with her close friends amid the pandemic scare. She is currently detoxing at a wellness resort and was thrilled to witness a spell of rain early in the morning on her special day. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Mahira and Shraddha's bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

