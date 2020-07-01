Mahira Sharma shares beautiful PICTURES decked in a Patiala suit; Paras Chhabra calls her 'Punjab ki billo'

Bigg Boss 13's cute jodi, Paras Chahbra and Mahira Sharma recently indulged in fun-loving social media banter, and it is a treat for all PaHira fans. Take a look.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's amazing bond is not hidden from anyone. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, became friends, and formed a strong connection. From the start to the end of the season, Paras and Mahira stuck by each other. Their unique chemistry was loved by many, and the duo made a place in everyone's heart. Fans loved seeing them together and adored their bond so much that they named them 'PaHira'. While speculations of them being romantically involved surfaced multiple times, they have maintained a strong friendship.

The cute jodi is often seen spending quality time in each other's company. And when it is not possible, they indulge in some fun-loving social media banter, leaving PaHira fans awe-struck. They are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts, and yesterday was just another treat for PaHira lovers, as Paras dropped a sweet comment on Mahira's post. It so happened that yesterday Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her dolled up in a beautiful golden-white Patiala suit. Mahira looked gorgeous in her Punjabi Kudi look as she posed for pretty pictures in a garden. The smile on her face was enchanting and swooned the hearts of many fans. Fans bombarded her with comments showering love on her and praised her beauty. Among them was also her 'good friend' Paras Chhabra.

Paras could not stop gushing over Mahira's cuteness and commented, 'Punjab ki Billo.' Acknowledging Paras' sweet comment, Mahira also gave a funny reply and wrote, 'or tu Bombay (Mumbai) se billa). Well, Paras and Mahira's funny social media banter surely caught many eyeballs, and fans went berserk over their bond.

Take a look at Mahira and Paras' banter here:

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira are prepping up for their upcoming music video 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.' This is their second song together after Baarish, and fans are super excited for the same. What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't PaHira simply adorable? Let us know in the comment section below.

