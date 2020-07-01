  1. Home
  2. tv

Mahira Sharma shares beautiful PICTURES decked in a Patiala suit; Paras Chhabra calls her 'Punjab ki billo'

Bigg Boss 13's cute jodi, Paras Chahbra and Mahira Sharma recently indulged in fun-loving social media banter, and it is a treat for all PaHira fans. Take a look.
12525 reads Mumbai
Mahira Sharma shares beautiful PICTURES decked in a Patiala suit; Paras Chhabra calls her 'Punjab ki billo'Mahira Sharma shares beautiful PICTURES decked in a Patiala suit; Paras Chhabra calls her 'Punjab ki billo'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's amazing bond is not hidden from anyone. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, became friends, and formed a strong connection. From the start to the end of the season, Paras and Mahira stuck by each other. Their unique chemistry was loved by many, and the duo made a place in everyone's heart. Fans loved seeing them together and adored their bond so much that they named them 'PaHira'. While speculations of them being romantically involved surfaced multiple times, they have maintained a strong friendship. 

The cute jodi is often seen spending quality time in each other's company. And when it is not possible, they indulge in some fun-loving social media banter, leaving PaHira fans awe-struck. They are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts, and yesterday was just another treat for PaHira lovers, as Paras dropped a sweet comment on Mahira's post. It so happened that yesterday Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her dolled up in a beautiful golden-white Patiala suit. Mahira looked gorgeous in her Punjabi Kudi look as she posed for pretty pictures in a garden. The smile on her face was enchanting and swooned the hearts of many fans. Fans bombarded her with comments showering love on her and praised her beauty. Among them was also her 'good friend' Paras Chhabra. 

Paras could not stop gushing over Mahira's cuteness and commented, 'Punjab ki Billo.' Acknowledging Paras' sweet comment, Mahira also gave a funny reply and wrote, 'or tu Bombay (Mumbai) se billa). Well, Paras and Mahira's funny social media banter surely caught many eyeballs, and fans went berserk over their bond. 

Take a look at Mahira and Paras' banter here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Masla saara toh iss sukoon ka hi hai meri jaan..!! Swipe . . . Dress - @kirensandhu_designer @tiara_gal

A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@officialmahirasharma) on

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira are prepping up for their upcoming music video 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.' This is their second song together after Baarish, and fans are super excited for the same. What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't PaHira simply adorable? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement