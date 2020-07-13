Mahira Sharma shares a jovial BTS moment with Paras Chhabra; Leaves PaHira fans excited for new project

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are all set to enthrall PaHira fans with 'something special' as the actress shared a beautiful BTS moment from their upcoming project. Take a look.

Some days ago, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra dropped major hints that they are going to collaborate again for a project. While they did not reveal what is cooking between them, the duo did make fans wonder if they're joining hands again after their last song 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.' Well, it looks like now, Paras and Mahira have shared some further details as the latter gave a glimpse of her fun-loving BTS moment, confirming that they are working on something 'special' together yet again.

Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes video with Paras, and it is now widely spread by all PaHira fans. In the clip, Mahira is seen dressed in a high-slit black gown and looks drop-dead gorgeous, while Paras looks handsome as ever in a printed shirt and pants. The duo is in a huge room, as they get goofy with each other. You will get reminded of their Bigg Boss 13 banter as there's a moment when Mahira goes to slap Paras, but the latter pulls her close to him. Well, their chemistry in this short video is amazing, and fans are going gaga over their bond.

There's no doubt that Paras and Mahira look extremely adorable together and their comfort level proves their camaraderie proves. With this fun-filled BTS moment, Mahira wrote, 'Something special is coming up.' She tagged Paras in the post and also used the much-loved hashtag #PaHira

Take a look at Mahira and Paras' video here:

It is said that the two are all set to enthrall fans again with a new music video. And if this is true, this will be PaHira's third video together after Baarish and Hashtag Love Soniyea. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

