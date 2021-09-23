Mai Bhi Barbaad Review: Fans hail the thrilling romance between Angad Bedi & Hina Khan

The much-awaited music video of Hina Khan and Angad Bedi has been released today. The new music video ‘Mai Bhi Barbaad’ has been creating buzz since its first look. is seen in a completely new dark look. Angad Bedi has also done a fabulous job as the chemistry between the actors is exciting to watch. There had been teasers released for the song which had made the fans eager for the release of the music video.

The music video has been produced by Saregama Originals and singer Yasser Desai has lent his voice for it. The video showcases the story of betrayal between two gang members. Hina Khan is seen in a completely new avatar. Her makeup with dark kohl eyes efficiently brings out the dark character of Hina in the song. Angad Bedi has been given street fighter look with numerous tattoos. Hina Khan is seen in a negative shade and her dressing style is also fabulous.