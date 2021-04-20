  1. Home
  2. tv

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Twitter Review: Fans applaud Parth Samthaan’s acting; Call him a one man show

Parth Samthaan’s performance in the web show has received a positive response from the audience. The show is trending on social media platforms.
3447 reads Mumbai
Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Twitter Review: Fans applaud Parth Samthaan’s acting; Call him a one man show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Television handsome Parth Samthaan doesn’t need any introduction. The actor has impressed the audience with his acting and created a special place in their hearts. He is mainly seen doing the chocolate boy role in television shows and was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show went off air last year. The actor has recently made his digital debut from the show Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. The show, which was in headlines from the day of its announcement, has been released today.

In the show, Parth Samthaan has essayed the role of an ordinary boy from Bareilly and his character name is Nawab. His performance in the show is very much appreciated. In the gangster drama, the actor is seen in a never seen avatar before and fans are also in love with his character. The show is trending on Twitter. One of the fans has written, “Nawaab was a one-man show n I guess the entire series was so gripping cause this boy let's his work speak as a team @LaghateParth lots of whistle podu moments for me Just want to say u rock my boy my #ParthSamthaan my #MaiHeroBollRahaHu.”

Another fan tweeted, “Extraordinary performance by #ParthSamthaan. Hero, u owned the character and is going to be a turning point in ur career.”

Here are the tweets of fans:









On the work front, Parth is going to make his Bollywood debut. Reports are that he is going to play an integral part in Sanjay Bhansali’s epic Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Ep 1 Review: Parth Samthaan shines as he ditches chocolate boy look to be gangster hero

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Parth Samthaan gives a 'twist' to his intense role in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu; Sahil and Ariah poke fun
EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik to Karan Patel & Dheeraj Dhoopar, celebs on their favourite snacks to gorge on Holi
PICS: Parth Samthaan enjoys post birthday party with Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang; Fans ask 'Where is Erica?
Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan is heartbroken as his grandma passes away; Hina Khan pays condolence
Hina Khan chooses the most adorable way to wish Parth Samthaan on his birthday; Watch VIDEO
Happy Birthday Parth Samthaan: Three characters he can play well from popular past TV shows for their sequels