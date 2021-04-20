Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Twitter Review: Fans applaud Parth Samthaan’s acting; Call him a one man show

Parth Samthaan’s performance in the web show has received a positive response from the audience. The show is trending on social media platforms.

Television handsome Parth Samthaan doesn’t need any introduction. The actor has impressed the audience with his acting and created a special place in their hearts. He is mainly seen doing the chocolate boy role in television shows and was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show went off air last year. The actor has recently made his digital debut from the show Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. The show, which was in headlines from the day of its announcement, has been released today.

In the show, Parth Samthaan has essayed the role of an ordinary boy from Bareilly and his character name is Nawab. His performance in the show is very much appreciated. In the gangster drama, the actor is seen in a never seen avatar before and fans are also in love with his character. The show is trending on Twitter. One of the fans has written, “Nawaab was a one-man show n I guess the entire series was so gripping cause this boy let's his work speak as a team @LaghateParth lots of whistle podu moments for me Just want to say u rock my boy my #ParthSamthaan my #MaiHeroBollRahaHu.”

Another fan tweeted, “Extraordinary performance by #ParthSamthaan. Hero, u owned the character and is going to be a turning point in ur career.”

Here are the tweets of fans:

Nawaab was a one man show n I guess the entire series was so gripping cause this boy let's his work speak as a team @LaghateParth lots of whistle podu moments for me Just want to say u rock my boy my #ParthSamthaan my #MaiHeroBollRahaHu pic.twitter.com/QdUOHNwLNq — Archana P (@ArchanaPriyaS2) April 20, 2021

#ParthSamthaan#MaiHeroBollRahaHu @LaghateParth

Extraordinary performance by #ParthSamthaan.

Hero u owned the character and is going to be a turning point in ur career

Now,after a short break M gonna binge watch againpic.twitter.com/RnCZgLUExO — Indu (@Indu95499738) April 20, 2021

Credits :Twitter

