Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Twitter Review: Fans applaud Parth Samthaan’s acting; Call him a one man show
Television handsome Parth Samthaan doesn’t need any introduction. The actor has impressed the audience with his acting and created a special place in their hearts. He is mainly seen doing the chocolate boy role in television shows and was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show went off air last year. The actor has recently made his digital debut from the show Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. The show, which was in headlines from the day of its announcement, has been released today.
In the show, Parth Samthaan has essayed the role of an ordinary boy from Bareilly and his character name is Nawab. His performance in the show is very much appreciated. In the gangster drama, the actor is seen in a never seen avatar before and fans are also in love with his character. The show is trending on Twitter. One of the fans has written, “Nawaab was a one-man show n I guess the entire series was so gripping cause this boy let's his work speak as a team @LaghateParth lots of whistle podu moments for me Just want to say u rock my boy my #ParthSamthaan my #MaiHeroBollRahaHu.”
Another fan tweeted, “Extraordinary performance by #ParthSamthaan. Hero, u owned the character and is going to be a turning point in ur career.”
Nawaab was a one man show n I guess the entire series was so gripping cause this boy let's his work speak as a team @LaghateParth lots of whistle podu moments for me Just want to say u rock my boy my #ParthSamthaan my #MaiHeroBollRahaHu pic.twitter.com/QdUOHNwLNq
— Archana P (@ArchanaPriyaS2) April 20, 2021
#ParthSamthaan#MaiHeroBollRahaHu @LaghateParth
Extraordinary performance by #ParthSamthaan.
Hero u owned the character and is going to be a turning point in ur career
Now,after a short break M gonna binge watch againpic.twitter.com/RnCZgLUExO
— Indu (@Indu95499738) April 20, 2021
In process of capturing the best shots of NAWAB, i lost myself in his irresistible charm @LaghateParth Out Standing Performance
Touchwood #ParthSamthaan #MaiHeroBollRahaHu #Nawab
Start streaming on@altbalaji @ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/ZNo1vUt7hI
— ParthsThiru (@Thiru_Parth) April 20, 2021
Forced to break from a marathon binge as I impatiently wait for the last 2 Ep to release!
Every aspect’s FANTABULOUS!!
RARARIRA RARARIRA rings in my head!@LaghateParth out of superlatives!@altbalaji @ZEE5Premium @ektarkapoor @samarmumbaikhan#ParthSamthaan#MaiHeroBollRahaHu pic.twitter.com/VAliu41mEP
— Sujatha (@CVS_np) April 20, 2021
Nawab and mumtaz tho. Literally my fav kinda duo
Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now #MaiHeroBollRahaHu #ParthSamthaan
— parthianhamesha (@Anantxtara) April 20, 2021
I felt like I'm watching a movie! Damn the visual is wow! The way parth played the character falling short of words! @LaghateParth you did a great job darling much love and best wishes! #ParthSamthaan #MaiHeroBollRahaHu @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium
Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now pic.twitter.com/IeBC4oZoiQ
— chitra. (@_chitra_dhar) April 20, 2021
Okayyyy okayyy okayyyy!!
Just finished watching episode 1 and when I say MR PARTH SAMTHAAN has killed ever single scene.. I FREAKING MEAN ITT!!!
Im out of words... speechless... SHOOK TO THE EFFING COREE!!!@LaghateParth FTW!!!!!!!
#ParthSamthaan || #MaiHeroBollRahaHu
— Meraki (@priyankaa0901) April 20, 2021
@LaghateParth speach less#ParthSamthaan #MaiHeroBollRahaHu Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Out Now
— Urvee (@urveeps) April 20, 2021
Nawab ka jadu cha gaya apun ko to ab har jagah Nawab hi Nawab dikh raha hai#MaiHeroBollRahaHu #ParthSamthaan @LaghateParth
— Sudha Waghmare (@WaghmareSudha) April 20, 2021
For me the best thing of the series is @LaghateParth
Narrating it himself #MaiHeroBollRahaHu
— rosni25 (@aldina2725) April 20, 2021
On the work front, Parth is going to make his Bollywood debut. Reports are that he is going to play an integral part in Sanjay Bhansali’s epic Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite Alia Bhatt.
Also Read: Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Ep 1 Review: Parth Samthaan shines as he ditches chocolate boy look to be gangster hero