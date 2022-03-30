Karan Kundrra loses cool, schools paps for camping outside Tejasswi Prakash's house

Karan Kundrra is a leading name in the entertainment industry. The actor is presently dating Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. The actress is seen in the highly successful franchise of Ekta Kapoor, Naagin 6. The couple fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and expressed their feeling for one another. Their relationship is going rock solid even after coming out of the house and they are often spotted together. Recently, Karan Kundrra was papped at the airport when he was seen very upset at the paps camping outside Tejasswi’s house and following her.

In an exclusive video of Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra is seen getting angry at their behaviour. He said it was very wrong behaviour of them to follow her everywhere, even in her vanity and her home. He also said that they give respect and value to paps but it does not mean that they will do this and invade their private lives. He said, “Gaadi ke sach chalna, ghar k andar ghusna, Mazak thodi hai”. He added, “Safe nahi hai ye, maine band karwa dia, maine gaadi ke sheeshey bhi kaale karwa diye.” He said she is a girl and paps should respect her privacy, and added, “Girlfriend hai meri, mai ye sab nahi jhel sakta.”

See the video here-

Karan Kundrra was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. Tejasswi Prakash is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 along with Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba Nagpal. The couple has worked together for the music video 'Rula Deti Hai'. They are very active on social media and often share pictures and videos of themselves.

