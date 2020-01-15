Makar Sankranti 2020: Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang to Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin, stars share fond memories of fest

Today, on Makar Sankranti 2020, our Telly celebrities including Shivin Narang, Jasmin Bhasin, Shashank Vyas and others shared their fondest memories from the festival. Read on to know how your beloved stars celebrate the festival of kites.

The day of flying kites, relishing lip-smacking food items and having a healthy competition is here. Yes, it is finally the day of Makar Sankranti. The festival is celebrated across India with zeal and enthusiasm and is one of the most notable harvest festivals. On this auspicious day, many people worship the lord of Sun, as it is believed to bring good luck and fortune. It marks the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara and marks the end of the months with the winter solstice. It is celebrated by activities Kite flying, Bonfires, Fairs, Surya Puja in the river, Feast, Arts, Dance, And Socialization. Today, on Makar Sankranti 2020, our beloved Telly celebrities are all prepped up to enjoy the festival, despite their busy schedules. From Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang to Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin, Tv stars shared their fondest memories from the festival.

1) Shivin Narang: Shivin Narang, who is currently seen opposite , shared his fondest memory of Uttarayan. He said that flying kites and eating the loads of delicacies throughout the day is what Makar Sankranti meant to him back then. Taking down the memory lane, he revealed about his fascination of flying kites and taking part in kite-flying competitions in Delhi. However, the handsome actor gave out an important message to not harm birds at the pretext of enjoyment. He said that one must find an area with a clear sky to keep birds unharmed. Further he added that he has celebrated the festival on the sets to with his co-stars, and it was a fun-filled affair. Shivin loves munching Til Ke Ladoo and Gajak on the special day.

2) Jasmin Bhasin: Jasmin Bhasin has been wooing audience with her acting chops in Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4. Talking about her memories of Makar Sankranti, the actress said it is all about gorging til and gud ke laddoo for her. She revealed that the festival celebrated in a grand manner in her hometown, Rajasthan. Reminiscing her childhood celebrations, she said that all her uncles, aunts, cousins used to gather on her house terrace, play loud music, eat food and sweets and fly kites throughout the day. It was an absolute delight as everyone gathered to make merry.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi celebrates her first Makar Sankranti with husband post marriage

3) Rehaan Roy: Rehaan Roy was last seen as Khalid Mirza in Bhau Begum revealed why Makar Sankranti has been a special festival for him. He said that he is very fond of the Bengali sweet dish, Pithey, and her mother cooks it amazingly. Rehaan said that he used to wait eagerly for the evening so that his mom to cook the dish and he could savour it. Now, that he has been living in Mumbai, Rehaan misses the delicacies cooked by his mother. However, he loves relishing on the sesame ladoos available in Mumbai during the fest and flying kites with friends adds to the fun.

4) Shashank Vyas: Known for his role as Jaggya in Balika Vadhu, Shanshank Vyas said that Makar Sankranti from his is all about sweets. He reveals it is a cheat day for him as he takes a break from his difficult diet to binge on Gajak, Matri with achar and many such food items. Taking down the memory lane, he said that during his childhood, he used to start flying kites in the morning and it continue it non-stop until sunset.

5) Aniruddh Dave: Last seen in Patiala Babes, Aniruddh Dave revealed that Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great enthusiasm in his hometown Jaipur. From breakfast to dinner, everything is served on the terrace until the lantern kites are released in the dark sky. He said that his father loves flying kites and people competed against each other throughout the day.

We at Pinkvilla wish all our readers and viewers a Happy and Safe Makar Sankranti 2020.

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2020: Try these 6 lip smacking delicacies during this harvest festival

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More