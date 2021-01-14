Makar Sankranti 2021: Shefali Jariwala believes the festival is incomplete without gorging on the Til laddoos

Shefali Jariwala shares her thoughts on celebrating Makar Sankranti this year. The actress opted to stay inside owing to the Coronavirus.

Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan is being celebrated across the country today. People including celebrities are exchanging wishes with each other. On this day, lot of delicacies including til laddus, gazak are prepared to mark the festival. Many television celebrities took a trip down memory lane and shared how they celebrated the festival. Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Shefali Jariwala also shared how she loves to celebrate the festival every year. The actress loves to celebrate Makar Sankranti with friends and family.

But this year, the scene will be different owing to the pandemic. Commenting on the same, Shefali said, “Makar Sankranti is incomplete without gorging on the classic ‘Til Gur’, this year since we cannot step out to celebrate, so my mother in law suggested that we make something at home that keeps our spirits high and healthy. ” Her husband Parag Tyagi especially took some time off from his hectic shoot schedule to spend some quality time with wife and mother who has come down to stay with them for a few days.

She mentioned, “Parag is usually busy with his shoots, so I’m glad we could just relax and get some quality family time.”

Last year, Shefali had revealed that she is planning to adopt a baby, but the process got delayed because of the lockdown.

Coming to Bigg Boss 14, Shefali came out in support of Rubina and slammed other housemates for bullying her. She said that being dominant is an added advantage.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×