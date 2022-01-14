Makar Sankranti 2022: Rupali Ganguly dons ethnic attire and wishes fans on auspicious occasion

Makar Sankranti is a very auspicious festival of India and celebrated on a large scale. From common people to celebrities, everyone celebrates the festival which also marks the end of the winter season. Rupali Ganguly, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, also wished her fans. She took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures wearing a beautiful saree. The actress is seen playing the lead role in Anupamaa.

The actress writes, “Til Gud Ghya Ani God God Bola!! Wishing everyone time ahead full of progress, good health, abundance and lots of happiness!!! Happy Makarsankranti.” Rupali, in the photos, is seen wearing an orange and red colour combination saree. The six yards beauty has beautiful work on it. She has paired it with a choker-style necklace and green colour bangles. Undoubtedly, the actress looks beautiful as she strikes a pose with folded hands. From the pictures, the actress has shared her look from the upcoming track in the serial.

Talking about her serial Anupamaa, the show has been at the top position in the TRP chart for months. It deals with women and talks about them being financially independent. The show has garnered massive popularity.

Take a look at the post here:

The current track, it is showing Vanraj and Malvika are working together and trying to launch a business. While on the other side Kavya is also missing from the show. She is not seen but recently she hinted at an upcoming twist in the show.

