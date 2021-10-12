Malaika Arora on being India’s Best Dancer judge: If scolding is needed, I do it with sprinkle of love

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her stints in reality TV shows. Speaking of which, the model and actor is once again all set to headline the judging panel of the dance show, India’s Best Dancer. Now, in a recent interaction, Malaika Arora revealed that she treats contestants as her own children.

According to Malaika, she always tends to give gentle and polite feedback to all contestants. At times, when she has to be strict, the star finds a way to do it with love. Malaika also admitted that she can be very stern at times. Talking about the same, she told ETimes, "Yes, I think if I have to tell my kid something or my sister's children for example. I feel I'd do the same. I deal with the contestants just as I would with my kids. Even if a stern scolding is needed, I'd do it but that too with a sprinkle of love. I can be very strict actually, but I try not to be."

India’s Best Dancer will commence this weekend and ahead of its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Several promos of contestants all across the country setting the dance stage on fire are shared on the channel's official Instagram page. In one such promo, a contestant named Raktim, from Assam's Guwahati, took over the stage to leave all the judges stunned. Reacting to his performance, Malaika said, “I truly felt love was in the air.”

Apart from Malaika, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis will be seen headlining the judging panel, whereas Maniesh Paul dons the hat of the host. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts.

