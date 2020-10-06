Malaika Arora calls Nora Fatehi ‘beautiful’, lauds her for leaving a lasting impression in everyone’s hearts

After recovering from COVID 19, Malaika Arora has resumed the shooting of India’s Best Dancer. Read on

After tested positive for COVID 19, Nora Fatehi stepped in to fill in her place as a judge on the dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer. After judging a couple of episodes, finally, Nora Fatehi has bid adieu to the show and before leaving, she penned a note of gratitude for Malaika Arora for allowing her to fill in for her on Indias Best Dancer. And today, Malaika Arora, who after recovering from COVID 19 has joined the sets of India’s Best Dancer, thanked Nora for her note of gratitude.

Alongside a photo of Nora and Malaika, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress wrote, “Thank you @norafatehi for the beautiful post ..... u are not only beautiful on the outside , but inside too. U left a lasting impression in all our hearts n of course many broken hearts ... can’t wait to share the stage with u again n burn it .. @sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer…”

After home quarantining for 14 days, Malaika Arora thanked her doctors for their medical guidance and BMC for making this process hassle-free. She wrote, “Out and about’...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort,” adding, “A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.”

