Malaika Arora has a blast on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and here's proof; Check it out

Malaika Arora was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her show India's Best Dancer. The actress was spotted along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to entertain the audience with its new reality show India's Best Dancer which will be judged by Actress , Choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis and comedian Bharti Singh will host the show along with her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. This is not the first time Malaika will be judging a show. The actress had judged Nach Baliye and continued as a judge in Nach Baliye 2 as well. Not only this, Malaika appeared as a judge on Star One's Zara Nachke Dikha and Colors Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa too. Infact she is one the judges of India's Got Talent as well.

Recently, Malaika was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her show India's Best Dancer. The actress was spotted along with Terence and Geeta Kapoor. While some videos of the three having a blast on the show have been doing rounds, we came across a few pictures from the show. Kapil Sharma's fans have uploaded some pictures of the three judges with the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show and it looks fun. The pictures are proof that Malaika had a blast on the sets as she just can't stop smiling.

Recently, Malaika stole the limelight with her stunning look at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. The diva was all decked up as she walked the ramp for designer Varun Chakkilam. Malaika Arora looked nothing short of a glamorous bride at the event. During a recent interview, Malaika Arora was quizzed about her marriage plans, and she had said that as for marriage, these are not things one can predict.

