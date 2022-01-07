Malaika Arora misses India's Best Dancer 2 finale due to health issues; here's how she compensated to the team

The finale of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 2 is due to air this weekend. Throughout the week, the crew has been filming the grand finale. However, a crucial part of the team, Malaika Arora had to withdraw from shooting the final portion on Friday owing to illness. Sources connected to the show mention that it's not COVID-19. Other judges also posted shots from the set and added that they miss the gorgeous Malaika Arora.

As per what a source told The Indian Express, “Malaika shot for two days with the team. However, she was feeling a little low. Given the times we are in, she decided to skip the shoot for her and everyone’s safety on the set.” They also added that s of now, she is doing well and definitely regretted not being around for the finale.

Ranjeet Thakur, the producer of India's Best Dancer, also turned to Instagram to share his conflicting feelings as the show approaches its conclusion. He penned down a heartfelt note that read, “Today is a day of mixed emotions, our show IBD is celebrating the best dance finale, it’s curtain down for season 2, all through the 13 week journey it’s been no. 1 show and yet cut short due to various factors, not having my 2 contestants and a judge for finale makes it bad."

He also shared a selfie of himself with judges Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur in another post. "Missing Malla!" he wrote, tagging judge Malaika Arora. The gorgeous actress cutely replied "Kisses for you," as she reposted the story on her Insta, sending her love for the show even though she couldn't attend the finale.

