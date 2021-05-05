Malaika Arora to replace Shilpa Shetty as judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4; DEETS inside

A report by The Times of India confirmed that the shooting location for Super Dancer Chapter 4 has moved to Daman. Check out the details.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 gives a platform to remarkable new talents coming in from around the country. Week after week the audience gets to witness extraordinary performances from kids, competing on the dance reality show. The show is judged by , Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu. Now, a report by The Times of India confirmed that the shooting location for the show has moved to Daman due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As a result, will be stepping in for Shilpa Shetty to be the judge on the show.

Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu were not present on the show for a few weeks due to personal commitments and Farah Khan and Remo were judging the show last week. According to the report, Shilpa could not travel to the new location and preferred to stay back. However, the shooting for the new episodes has begun at the new location and the other two judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu have joined the unit. Along with Malaika, Terence Lewis is also the new face on the show as the two would join the judges’ panel.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, restrictions have been imposed in numerous states. Restrictions in the state of Maharashtra have been extended till 14th May. Due to this, many shows have temporarily moved to other states to proceed with the shooting process. The teams of Super Dancer and Indian Idol have shifted to Daman and the team of Dance Deewana has been shifted to Bangalore.

Also Read| Farah Khan crowns the contestant Pruthviraj from Karnataka for superb performance on Super Dancer Chapter 4

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×