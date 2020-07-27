Malaika Arora reveals she experienced a 'mixed bag of emotions' as she stepped out for work after 4 months

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to give a glimpse of what went behind the scenes on the sets of India's Best Dancer. Right from entering the studios to the cameras rolling. Watch Video below.

recently resumed work as a celebrity judge on India's Best Dancer and the yoga enthusiast took a whole lot of safety measures and 'extra precautions' while on set. On Monday, Malaika took to Instagram to give a glimpse of what went down behind the scenes. Right from entering the studios to the cameras rolling, Malaika revealed that she experienced a 'mixed bag of emotions' as she stepped out for work after four months.

Malaika wrote, "Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months...had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work." In the video, we can see Malaika's outfit as well as all equipments being sanitised thoroughly.

Adding, "The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends #TheShowMustGoOn #BackToSchool @malakelezzawy × @manekaharisinghani × @sonyindiaofficial @divyachablani15 × @sheetal_f_khan @sajidkhan_photography Retouching- @retouchingartists."

