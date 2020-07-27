  1. Home
  2. tv

Malaika Arora reveals she experienced a 'mixed bag of emotions' as she stepped out for work after 4 months

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to give a glimpse of what went behind the scenes on the sets of India's Best Dancer. Right from entering the studios to the cameras rolling. Watch Video below.
579 reads Mumbai
news & gossip,Malaika Arora,India's Best DancerMalaika Arora reveals she experienced a 'mixed bag of emotions' as she stepped out for work after 4 months.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malaika Arora recently resumed work as a celebrity judge on India's Best Dancer and the yoga enthusiast took a whole lot of safety measures and 'extra precautions' while on set. On Monday, Malaika took to Instagram to give a glimpse of what went down behind the scenes. Right from entering the studios to the cameras rolling, Malaika revealed that she experienced a 'mixed bag of emotions' as she stepped out for work after four months.  

Malaika wrote, "Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months...had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work." In the video, we can see Malaika's outfit as well as all equipments being sanitised thoroughly. 

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora dances her way in a gold dress by Malak El Ezzawy; Yay or Nay?

Adding, "The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends #TheShowMustGoOn #BackToSchool @malakelezzawy × @manekaharisinghani × @sonyindiaofficial @divyachablani15 × @sheetal_f_khan @sajidkhan_photography Retouching- @retouchingartists." 

Click here to watch the video. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement