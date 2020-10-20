Malaika Arora shakes a leg with Nora Fatehi on Nach Meri Rani on India’s Best Dancer set & leaves us in awe

Malaika Arora recently joined back as the judge of India's Best Dancer. Now, Nora Fatehi will be seen gracing the show to promote her upcoming song Nach Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa. On the show, Malaika and Nora will be seen dancing on the song and enthralling fans.

One of the popular dance shows on Tv currently is India's Best Dancer. While the contestants on the show leave no stone unturned in leaving fans in awe, the judges too aren't far behind. , Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur add the spunk to the show with their hilarious banter with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. However, recently, Nora Fatehi joined in as the guest judge on the show ahead of the release of her upcoming song Nach Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa.

As Nora made a comeback on the show after exiting it post Malaika's recovery from COVID 19, fans were excited to see her back on the stage. A video that surfaced on social media from behind-the-scenes of the show, features Nora, Malaika, and Geeta Kapur taking the stage to perform to the upcoming song Nach Meri Rani. In the video, all three including Malaika, Nora, and Geeta could be seen having a gala time as they shake a leg together. Terence on the other hand was seen sitting and cheering for the ladies with the contestants.

For her appearance on the show, Nora opted for a gorgeous white dress. In the video, we can see Malaika dressed in a stunning black dress while Geeta could be seen clad in gorgeous ethnic wear. Seeing the three ladies set the stage on fire on the hook step of Nach Meri Rani, fans were left excited about the upcoming track.

Meanwhile, recently, when Malaika recovered from COVID 19, she made her way back to the show as the judge and Nora Fatehi exited. Nora had taken over in Malaika's absence and fans loved her stint as a judge on the show as well.

