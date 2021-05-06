Malaika Arora turns Super Dancer Chapter 4 sets into disco as she grooves with contestant Florina; SEE PICS

Malaika Arora is left awestruck by the marvelous performance of little Assam girl, Florina as she asked to take her home. The stage is lit up as Malaika shows some disco moves along with her on stage.

The upcoming episode of the popular dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is full of entertainment and excitement as the disco fever takes over. Season 4 of the kids dance reality show is the most popular dance reality show at present which is loved by kids and adults. The power-packed performance of the talented dancer is commendable. The contestants are chosen from all over the country and seeing their unique dance skills is truly a treat for the eyes. The judges of the show are Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. They will be joined by in the upcoming episode. The gorgeous actress Malaika Arora is filling in for the judge .

In the upcoming episode, Malaika Arora will be seen shaking a leg alongside the contestant Florina Gogoi. Malaika, who is a fabulous dancer, is the guest judge on the show and she is joined by the celebrated choreographer Terence Lewis. They both were stunned by the spectacular performance of the contestant on the 1980’s popular song Disco Station, sung by legendary Asha Bhosle.

The star went on stage and added energy to the show with the sizzling dance moves. She looks gorgeous in a red sequin outfit and matchless makeup. She appreciated the performance of the contestant Florina and after dancing, she picked her up and asked if she could take her home.

Florina was very happy to accept the offer. She added that she had a son at home and she always wanted a daughter. She said that she has beautiful clothes and shoes but there is nobody for wearing them. She also asked for a hug and kiss from Florina, who adorably agreed.

Terence was also greatly impressed by her old-school hip-hop performance. He appreciated the unique style brought on stage by her choreographer Tushar and called the little Assamese girl his ‘maa and baap’ of expressions.

