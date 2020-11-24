Malvi Malhotra REVEALS she & her family are getting death threats after being stabbed for rejecting proposal

Malvi Malhotra, who is known for her role in Udaan, recently revealed that she and her family have been receiving death threats. Read deets inside.

Malvi Malhotra, known for her role in Udaan, has been in the headlines after she was stabbed by a producer. The actress was attacked by producer Yogesh Mahipal Singh on October 26 (2020), as she rejected his marriage proposal. The young girl suffered several injuries and was admitted to the hospital. While Malvi is still reeling over the horrific incident, she recently revealed that she is now getting death threats.

In a chat with the Times of India, Malvi shared that she and her family have been receiving death threats now, and they are 'shook' with the incident. Sharing details of how things unfolded, Malvi said, 'On November 18 (2020), I went for a walk with my parents in my building compound around 9 pm, when a man wearing a mask came on his bike towards me. He shouted at my father and said, "Yogesh will get bail soon. We will show you what can happen to you after that."

ALSO READ: Malvi Malhotra undergoes plastic surgery after horrific attack; Says the stalker wanted to injure her face

The actress said that she has been having 'sleepless nights after receiving the threats, and also plans to move to another house soon. Malvi also shared an update on her health and how she is recovering from the injuries. Malvi revealed that she has not healed properly yet, and she only steps out of her house for her medical check-ups. 'My doctor has advised me to walk a bit in the evenings, so that my lower body, which had become immobile due to the stabbing incident, gets some exercise. I hope strict action is taken against this man,' Malvi shared. The actress has also filed a complaint against the accused (Yogesh) alleging death threats to her and her family.

The police arrested Malvi's attacker a day after the stabbing incident took place. An FIR against Yogesh was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including u/s 307 - attempt to murder, at the Versova Police Station.

ALSO READ: Udaan actress Malvi Malhotra stabbed thrice with a knife for rejecting marriage proposal; Admitted to hospital

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×