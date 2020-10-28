Malvi Malhotra undergoes plastic surgery after horrific attack; Says the stalker wanted to injure her face

Malvi Malhotra was attacked on Monday night by an alleged Facebook friend. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

The news about the horrific attack on Malvi Malhotra shocked everyone this Monday. The actress was stabbed by an alleged Facebook friend who is reportedly a producer. Reports state that he attacked her for rejecting his marriage proposal. As of now, the actress is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. As per an exclusive report by ETimes, Malvi has undergone plastic surgery. She also narrated the series of events that happened on the fatal day with her.

Malvi initially states that she returned from Dubai after having stayed there for 15 days. Talking about the attacker Yogesh, she says that he stalked her even there and did the same with different numbers when she blocked him. The actress recalls walking back home from the cafe where she had a meeting. She then states how Yogesh came in a car and confronted her for not talking to him. Malvi further mentions how he got down and stabbed her in the stomach.

As per the Udaan actress, the attacker wanted to injure her face. She recalls putting her hands on the face to avoid the injuries following which the knife went deep into her right hand while the left one got bruises. Malvi reportedly began avoiding Yogesh after her third meeting that happened when she returned from Ooty where she shot for a Tamil film. She claims to have met the producer in January 2020 twice on professional grounds. According to the actress, he wanted to cast her in a music video.

She then states that the producer proposed to her for marriage on the third meeting which she politely refused. Malvi says that she refrained from meeting him since then and Yogesh too maintained a distance from her for some time. However, she adds that he began messaging her again which raised her doubts. She also recalls how Yogesh began talking flowers to her building and waited for her. According to her, he once waited there for almost 10 hours. Meanwhile, the accused has been recently traced by the police to a hospital in Vasai. On the other hand, Malvi’s parents are expected to be in Mumbai soon.

Also Read: Udaan actress Malvi Malhotra stabbed thrice with a knife for rejecting marriage proposal; Admitted to hospital

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×