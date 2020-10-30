Malvi Malhotra's attacker arrested by police; To be held in custody till November 2: Report

Producer Yogeshkumar Singh, who stabbed TV actress Malvi Malhotra has been arrested by the police after being discharged from hospital. He will be kept in police custody till November 2 (2020). Read on.

Malvi Malhotra, known for her role in the TV show Udaan, and Bollywood film Hotel Milan, recently met with an unfortunate incident, leading to a shock wave in the showbiz. The actress was stabbed by a self-proclaimed producer, Yogeshkumar Singh in Mumbai's Andheri area when she refused his marriage proposal. She suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. While she is out of danger, Malvi had to undergo plastic surgery after the horrific attack.

It was only yesterday that it was known that Malvi's attacker, was also hospitalized after he met with an accident trying to escape the city. The attacker-producer, aged 31 years old, has now been arrested by the police. According to the latest report in the Times of India, the Versova police have held Yogeshkumar Singh, after he was discharged from the hospital. The police took the attacker in custody late on Wednesday (October 28, 2020). He was also was produced before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court the next day, i.e. on Thursday (October 29). The court has sent Singh to police custody till November 2.

The report further states that the producer has been giving vague replies to police, and there is no clear answer from him. The kitchen knife used was seized. “Singh is from the film industry, he knows how to make up a story, he kept changing his statements,” said an officer.

DCP (zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe supervised a team of senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur, inspector Sanjay Pawar and assistant inspector Rauf Shaikh, have tracked down the accused in Malvi's. '

The 29-year-old model-turned-actress' left small finger was stitched by the doctors after it got detached when Singh attacked (slashed) her. The doctors will decide today (Friday) if another surgery is required or not.

Credits :Times of India

