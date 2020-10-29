Malvi Malhotra's attacker hospitalised as he meets with an accident; Police to arrest him post discharge

The producer, who stabbed TV actress Malvi Malhotra with a knife, has met with an accident and has been admitted to a hospital after suffering facial injuries. Read on.

The entertainment industry received a major shock recently. TV actress Malvi Malhotra was stabbed with a sharp knife in Mumbai. The attacker was known to Malvi and happens to be her Facebook friend, and is reportedly a producer by profession. She suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. While Malvi is out of danger, she has suffered three serious wounds and is undergoing treatment. Apparently, the producer attacked Malvi, after she refused his marriage proposal.

Now, in the latest and shocking turn of events, Malvi's attacker has met with an accident and is hospitalised. The producer, who stabbed Malvi has suffered a mishap, while he tried to escape from Mumbai in his car. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Monday night. The attacker has suffered facial injuries and is undergoing treatment for the same at a hospital in Vasai. The police have not yet arrested the attacker-producer named 'Yogeshkumar Singh' and are waiting for his discharge.

Sharing details with the Times of India, the police said, 'A team is keeping a watch on Singh. He will be arrested once he gets discharged. We then learned that Singh lost control of his car and it turned turtle on the highway.'

Talking about Singh's attack on Malvi, the police revealed that he had been following the actress for one year. On the day of the attack, he tried to force her into his car, but when she walked away Singh got annoyed. He stabbed her in the stomach and then fled away.

Malvi Malhotra was attacked by Singh on Monday night at 9 pm in Andheri, 2km away from her home while she was returning after discussing a project with a client.

