Mandira Bedi gives beach vacay goals as she poses in red bikini; PHOTOS

Mandira Bedi is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry. She has proved her mettle on different platforms of entertainment from the TV, and films to OTT shows. Apart from being a fabulous actress, she is also a spectacular host with a stand out personality. The actress is full of life, which is quite evident from her social media. Mandira recently offered a glimpse of her fun beach vacation as posed in a red bikini.

In the post shared by the actress, Mandira has sported a bright red bikini along with a red bandana and sunglasses. She is seen flaunting her fit physique as she shared her picture standing at the beach. She shared in the captions, “#thankyou for the sunshine, the sea, the sand and the brilliant 4 days. It made my week, it made my month!”

See the post here-

Mandira’s best friend Mouni Roy dropped fire emojis on the post. Her fans have also been showering love on her post. A user wrote, “Proud of you”, another commented, “Lady in red”, “So much love to you”, etc.

The actress was last seen in a series titled Six. She played a cop named Ruhana Dhulap who has been given the task of solving a murder mystery.

Talking about the work she is getting in her 40’s she shared with the Pinkvilla Team, “The stuff I did, the work I did, the quality of the work, the volume of the work, the kind of work that came my way best in my 40s. So I have reached a stage. It was in my 40s that I discovered self-love. I started believing in myself.”

