Mandira Bedi hosts party for BFF and newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar; See PHOTOS

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy recently got married to her beau Suraj Nambiar. The couple is presently enjoying some quality time as they have entered a new phase of life. The couple had pre-wedding functions on 26th January, and the wedding was carried out on 27th January. The wedding was held in Goa and only few friends and family members of the couple were present at the event. Mouni Roy’s BFF Mandira Bedi had recently thrown a bash for the newly-married couple.

Mandira Bedi had thrown a party for her close friends and specially for her bestie Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. She was seen dressed in a black outfit and high boots. Mouni looked absolutely gorgeous in a peach-coloured leafy print saree. Suraj had sported a casual look with sky blue shirt and blue denims. The party was also attended by Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha. Meet Brothers were also part of the celebrations.

Along with the pictures shared by Mouni Roy, she captioned it as, “My friends are one of my life's greatest treasures. Friends, that are loyal are always there to make you laugh when you are down, they are not afraid to help you avoid mistakes and they look out for your best interest. I love my friends This one was hard to find, but it ll last a lifetime.. my dearest M thank you so so much for inviting us all to your home, make us laugh, cry, eat, make merry & dance the night away… you go beyond to make everything perfect…loved every sec of every minute.. WUVV YOU SILLY @mandirabedi”.

See post and party pictures here:

Mouni Roy has been friends with Mandira Bedi for a long time now. Mandira was seen dancing and enjoying herself after a long time post her husband’s demise. The actress shared in a post, “The mood of the wedding was this. I danced for the first time in a long while.. blessed and grateful to have been a part of this beautiful wedding celebration. Thank you Mon and Suraj. Love you.”

Also read- Newlywed Mouni Roy shares she is ‘happy happy’ as she poses in multicolor beachwear; PICS