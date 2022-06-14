Mandira Bedi shares pictures with Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and others as they party together

Mandira Bedi is among the leading names in the entertainment industry, who became a popular name with the show Shanti. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows over the years including Ghar Jamai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and others. The actress is good friends with actress Jennifer Winget and they often get together for having fun. Mandira Bedi recently shared pictures of her gala time with Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and more friends.

In the pictures, Mandira is seen having a great time with her friends. Mandira had sported a red top and Jennifer had sported a silver shimmery top. Ashish Chowdhry was seen with his wife Samita Bangargi, as all of them had a great time together.

See pictures here-

The actress was last seen in a series titled Six. She played a cop named Ruhana Dhulap who has been given the task of solving a murder mystery.

Talking about the work she is getting in her 40’s she shared with the Pinkvilla Team, “The stuff I did, the work I did, the quality of the work, the volume of the work, the kind of work that came my way best in my 40s. So I have reached a stage. It was in my 40s that I discovered self-love. I started believing in myself.”

Actor Jennifer Winget is back with the second season of her show, Code M. She is thrilled to reprise the tough-headed and no-nonsense role of Major Monica. She recently addressed her linkup rumours with co-star Tanuj Virwani. She shared that it doesn’t bother her one bit because as long as she knows her truth, her family knows the truth, her friends and fans know her truth, that’s all that matters to her. She is a public figure and people will have an opinion and judgements about her and that’s ok. As long as they respect her work and the boundaries, she is with it. She added that she understands it is a part of the job, so it doesn’t bother her.

Also read- Mandira Bedi gives beach vacay goals as she poses in red bikini; PHOTOS