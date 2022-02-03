Mandira Bedi shares UNSEEN pictures with Mouni Roy from her wedding: My loving and lovely friend

Just a week back, our social media was blessed with beautiful and magical pictures from Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar’s wedding. The duo had the most ethereal wedding ever, and just between you and us, we are still not over them pictures! Mandira Bedi was quite an integral part of the wedding, being a super close friend of Mouni. The actress shared numerous moments during the wedding ceremonies. Recently, she shared some unseen pictures from the couple’s wedding and let us tell you, they are just too gorgeous.

In the pics that Mandira shared with her dear friends, we fell in love with both the girls’ beauty. Be it from Mouni’s Bengali wedding of the South-Indian one, Mandira included pics from numerous wedding ceremonies. The two posed sweetly in front of the camera for all the pics and had a genuine, stunning smile plastered on their faces. Mandira even shared a picture from the haldi rasam. In the last picture, the sweet friends duo shared a sweet moment as Mandira kissed her BFF.

Check the post:

Mouni and Suraj had a gala time amidst all their wedding shenanigans. They had a Malayali wedding and a Bengali wedding on the same day. The couple looked absolutely stunning in the wedding attire. Mouni had sported a white saree with red borders and temple jewellery in the South Indian wedding. For the Bengali wedding, she had sported a gorgeous designer lehenga with emerald jewellery. The wedding was attended by her friends Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia and others.

Also Read: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar pose with the glamourous Mandira Bedi as she showers love on the couple; PIC