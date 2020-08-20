Maniesh Paul goes gaga over Jennifer Lopez's beauty and his social media posts are proof; Take a look

Maniesh Paul, who is busy hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020, has found a new crush in pop sensation Jennifer Lopez. The actor-host has been tripping over the pop sensation's beauty and his recent social media posts are proof of it. Take a look.

Having a celebrity crush is natural, but what's interesting is when one celebrity is crushing over another celebrity. Are you wondering what we're talking about? Well, we're talking about Maniesh Paul's newfound crush on none other than the pop sensation Jennifer Lopez, and his recent social media posts are proof of that. Yes, Maniesh Paul may be busy hosting and shooting for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020, but he certainly cannot stop thinking about the ever-gorgeous Jennifer Lopez.

The actor-host has been posting several pictures of Jennifer Lopez on his Instagram handle, admiring her beauty. He is going gaga over Jennifer's carefree style, persona, and looks. From gushing over her hair, to going crazy over her style, Maniesh certainly can't let Jennifer go off his mind. Well, we understand Maniesh's love for Jennifer, because the evergreen is so beautiful. However, what will crack fans up are Maniesh's quirky captions that prove he is a complete goof boy and will leave everyone in splits.

Take a look at Maniesh's posts for Jennifer Lopez here:

On the personal front, Maniesh is married to his childhood love Sanyukta. The two tied the knot in 2007, and have been head-over-heels in love with each other since then. This year in January, Mainesh surprised everyone as he shared his heart-touching love story with fans on Instagram on his wedding anniversary.

Talking about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 8, the show saw a major change in the judges' panel, as yesteryear star singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu opted out. Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali stepped in to take their positions and join Alka Yagnik on the panel. The shooting commenced from July 10, 2020 post the lockdown. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

