Maniesh Paul to host Indian Idol 11 again; Deets inside

Maniesh Paul will return to the singing-based reality show "Indian Idol" as a host.
1955 reads Mumbai
He will be joined by "Indian Idol" season 10 contestants like Salman Ali and Vibhor Nitin next weekend on the show. "I am really excited to come back on the stage of 'Indian Idol'. Last season would be cherished forever. I want to enjoy myself as the contestants this season are terrific and being challenged by season 10 contestants is something that would be very interesting to see," said Maniesh.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Indian Idol" season 11 is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

