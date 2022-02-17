Maniesh Paul to host upcoming reality show ‘Smart Jodi’

Maniesh Paul has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now with his excellent performance as Actor, Ace Host, Comedian, Model, RJ, VJ, Television Presenter, etc. He is back on the TV screens with the new show Smart Jodi. The talented actor will be seen as the host of the celebrity couple reality show, which will start airing very soon.

Maniesh Paul is a very entertaining anchor, which is why he has been loved by the audience and judges alike in all the shows. He is loved by the audience for his mimicry and excellent comic timing.

Talking about hosting the upcoming show, Maniesh said, “What instantly drew me to the show was its novel, interesting concept. Through the course of my career so far, I have been associated with various reality shows, movies, and projects, I thoroughly enjoy hosting as much as I love acting and over the years, I have developed a certain penchant for any content that is unique and entertaining. Hosting this show is going to be challenging and fun at the same time as the show's format is unconventional and something we have never seen before on Hindi Television. The narrative is filled with heart-warming and challenging moments, where couples from different walks of life test the strength of their love in different segments. I am eagerly looking forward to be a part of this exciting, fun-filled journey and entertain the audience through a new way once again.”

The show ‘Smart Jodi' will bring forth the unseen chemistry, stories, romantic moments of various couples, bridge interpersonal communication between them, and more.



Also read- Bharti Singh talks about her life on Maniesh Paul’s podcast; Says ‘I felt truly loved after I met my husband’