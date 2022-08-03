Maniesh Paul’s wife Sanyukta calls him her ‘happy place’ as she pens a heartwarming note on his birthday

Maniesh Paul, a talented actor and host, rings on his birthday on August 2. The actor started his career with the show Chhoona Hai Aasmaan. He worked on numerous projects including Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Khooni Saaya, Kaali Chudail, Honeymoon Hotel, Pyaar Mein Twist, and others. He is also an excellent television presenter, anchor, model and singer. The actor is married to his Sanyukta Kaul, his childhood sweetheart. On his special day, she penned a heartfelt note for him.

In the post shared by Maniesh Paul’s wife, she wrote, “To my happy place, @manieshpaul Time and again, you have proven that you are all heart Always giving, always loving, always missing us, always keeping us on our toes; you make sure that we miss you whenever you aren’t around I am so glad to be growing old with you, becoming thin & not-so thin with you, parenting with you & making memories with you So today had to be a day when we wish only the best for you! Happy birthday, Mickey! WE LOVE YOU!” She had shared a series of pictures of herself and him, with daughter and son, along with some goofy ones.

See post here-

Jugjugg Jeeyo actor, also has a popular podcast, which has been graced by numerous celebrities including Govinda, Lauren Gottlieb, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Prajakta Kohli, among others.

Maniesh Paul personal life

He is married to Sanyukta Paul, who is a Bengali. They met each other in their school and started dating in late 1998. Soon, their families got to know each other and they finally got married in 2007. They have a daughter who was born in 2011 and a son born in 2016.

