Maniesh Paul set to jump into 2021 with love & kindness: Hope the year is ready to welcome us with open arms

Maniesh Paul, who is currently working on Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is quite excited to welcome 2021.

It is that time of the year when the entire world is looking forward to welcoming the new year with a lot of enthusiasm. Given the adversities, everyone faced in 2020, each one of us has their plans to ring in the New Year and welcome 2021 wholeheartedly with new hope and zeal. Amid this, Maniesh Paul has shared a goofy post of himself on Instagram giving a glimpse of his enthusiasm as he is set to step into the New Year.

Maniesh shared a video of himself wherein he was seen jumping on his body and was dressed in a comfy black t-shirt, grey coloured pyjama and red socks. In the caption, the handsome actor hoped that the new year will welcome them with open arms. “Ready to jump into the new year... 2021...hope the year is also ready to welcome us all with open arms ...only kindness, love, acceptance and hope... #mp #newyear #travel #mood #show #gearup #life #blessed #staysafe #wearmask,” he added.

Take a look at Maniesh Paul’s Instagram as he gears up to welcome the New Year:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Maniesh Paul has been making the headlines ever since he has been roped in for Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , , Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. While the actor had begun shooting for the movie, he had diagnosed with COVID 19 early this month and was sent in isolation. However, he later tested negative for the deadly virus.

Also Read: Maniesh Paul confirms testing positive for COVID 19; Says 'Nothing to worry, will bounce back soon'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×