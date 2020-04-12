Maniesh Paul shares a hilarious meme featuring himself & Katrina Kaif to spread awareness on Coronavirus scare

Maniesh Paul has recently shared a hilarious meme featuring himself and Katrina Kaif to spread awareness on social distancing amidst the Coronavirus scare. Check out the post.

Maniesh Paul is one of the most popular hosts of the entertainment industry and there is no denial about this fact. His humorous dialogues and punch lines are something that is loved by everyone. He has recently shared a hilarious meme featuring himself and on his Instagram handle with a very important message for everyone amidst the Coronavirus scare. At a time when every celeb is joining hands to spread awareness on the COVID-19 crisis, Maniesh has also done his bit now.

The Mickey Virus actor has shared a collage of two pictures in which he is seen with Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. He tags both the pictures as ‘pre quarantine’ and ‘post quarantine’ which everyone can relate to after having a look at them. While the pre quarantine picture shows Maniesh holding Katrina from behind, the post quarantine one sees the two of them standing separately at some event. What he wants to convey here is evident from his caption that reads, “Hahahahaha well well well... @katrinakaif...social distancing is very important! waise the pic on the right is the first show I ever did with Katrina... guys in these testing times keep the sense of humour alive...we will sail through! Stay home stay safe.”

Check out Maniesh Paul’s post below:

Well, we are still waiting for Katrina Kaif’s response to the same! Talking about the Bollywood diva, she is currently enjoying her quarantine break by indulging herself in some interesting stuff at home along with sister Isabelle. A few days back, the Bharat actress had pledged to donate and support the PM Relief Fund for fighting against the Coronavirus crisis.

