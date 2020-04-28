X
Maniesh Paul shares his achievements and expresses gratitude on social media

Anchor-actor Maniesh Paul, who routinely tickles the funny bone with his on-stage acts, is proud of his 14 year long journey in Mumbai.
On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared a picture of the awards he has received over the years.

"Gratitude! Gratitude! Gratitude!! The feeling that is the most predominant today...there is always so much to be thankful for...This lockdown has certainly given me time to think about the things I had no time for...got time to actually sit and see all the awards I have won...feels so good....at times we are so busy that we just move on fast, toooo fast," Maniesh wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He also mentioned that all the awards are "the result of my hard work, my determination,the trust that was bestowed on me and all the love I have recieved over a period of 14 years in Mumbai"."Gratitude! gratitude! and only gratitude," he added.

