Maniesh Paul shares how he got lucky to marry childhood sweetheart Sanyukta; Calls her his biggest support

Maniesh Paul shares his beautiful love story and opens up about having his wife Sanyukta's support in his life.

Maniesh Paul is one of the most popular actors and comedians. The actor recently shared about his fairytale love story and marriage. The actor talked about his marriage to Humans Of Bombay, as he shared the story of his childhood love and the eventual marriage. He shared what made him fall in love with his wife, Sanyukta. Maniesh shared that he realised his love for Sanyukta after he had known her for a long time. His first memory of her was in a fancy dress competition.

Sanyukta was dressed as Mother Teresa and he as Raj Kapoor in 3rd grade. He told that she was studious and he hated studying. When he started taking tuitions from her mother, he convinced Sanyukta to do his homework. She has seen him through all his breakups. In 11th grade, he got a call to be a host while he was watching a movie with her and left. He was scared that she will be angry but she said it was okay. This made him realise that she was the one.

After he shared his feelings with her, they began their relationship. He used to go to her home under the pretext of studying. When he told her that he wanted to be an actor, she advised him to move to Bombay. In 2006, he got a full-time job as an RJ and he proposed to her for marriage, after which they had a lavish Punjabi-Bengali wedding. Since then, they have been together in all good and bad times, with constant love and understanding. When he was struggling with work, she stood by him always. She always encouraged him to be patient.

Paul further revealed, “Then in 2008, I was jobless for a year–I didn’t even have the money to pay the house rent. But, Sanyukta took care of everything. She’d say, ‘Be patient–you’ll get a great opportunity soon.’ And a year later, it did; I bagged a TV serial. Things started picking up–I went on to do reality shows & award nights. In 2011, we had a daughter & in 2016, a son. Finally, I’m in a place where I can take time out for Sanyukta & my kids. And it’s a rule that I don’t talk about work on the dinner table.”

Overwhelmed to have Sanyukta by his side no matter what, Maniesh said, “Sometimes, I wonder how I got so lucky? Without Sanyukta, I’d probably still be wondering what to do with my life. Or worse–failed my 10th grade! I am where I am only because of her.”

Also read- After Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul confirms testing negative for COVID 19; Thanks fans for their love and prayers

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×