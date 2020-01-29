Maniesh Paul's heartwarming note for wife Sanyukta on their wedding anniversary is all things love; See Post

Popular TV host Maniesh Paul took to Instagram to share a love-filled note for wife Sanyukta as they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

Childhood love stories are not emotionally rewarding and makes us believe 'how beautiful love is.' One such heart-touching love story is of our beloved TV host-comedian Maniesh Paul. Well, we've always seen the handsome hunk make people laugh with his amazing wit and humour. But today, he surprised us all with a lovable post for his wifey Sanyukta as they completed yet another year of togetherness. Maniesh took to his Instagram account and penned down a soul-stirring note on their wedding anniversary.

Sharing some adorable pictures with her, Maniesh took down the memory lane and recalled how she they first met in their childhood. Describing their cute old school love, Maniesh recounted how Sayukta being a good student completed his homework too. He revealed that they began dating each other when they were in class 12th. He mentioned how she always stood by his side even when was struggling to find a job in Mumbai. He further mentioned that they decided to tie the knot in 2007 and her beautiful wife has since then been supporting him. Whether it is work pressure or his notorious nature, she has been there for him and has never complained.

Calling their 13 year married life journey blissful, Mainesh wrote, 'Thanks SP, for everything.You have been with me through thick and thin. I am everything I am Because you loved me. Happy anniversary!' Within moments of Maniesh's post, blessings started pouring in for the adorable couple. Among the one's to wish them were also Mainesh's friends from the industry including, Elli Avram, Karan Wahi, Shama Sikander and others.

Take a look at Mainesh's heart-touching post here:

We wish the couple a very Happy Wedding Anniversary. Don't they just look super cool together? What are your thoughts on seeing Maniesh's lovey-dovey side? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Here's why Maniesh Paul couldn't make it for the coming weekend of Indian Idol season 11



Credits :Instagram

Read More