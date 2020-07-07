Maninee De and Mihir Mishra’s marriage hits the rocks; Actress confirms living separately from six months

There is trouble in Television couple Maninee De and Mihir Mishra's paradise. The duo, who got married in 2004, have been living separately since the last 6 months. Read on to know more.

The year 2020 is certainly bad. With so much going in the world, news from the Indian Television industry has also not been all good. While we have seen several couples tie the knot during the lockdown, a few have even parted ways. Now, the news of another popular TV couple being separated is doing the rounds. We're talking about Maninee De and Mihir Misra. Yes, there's trouble in Maninee and Mihir's love life, and their marriage has hit the rocks.

The duo, who got married in 2004, have been living separately for the past six months. Maninee is staying in Mumbai with her 21-year-old daughter named Dianoor, while Mihir has shifted to Pune to live with his parents. In a conversation with the Times of India, the actress confirmed the news of her separation with her husband Mihir after 16 years of their wedding. She stated that just like any other relationship, marriage has its highs and lows (ups and downs). Confirming the news of the duo's separation, Maninee said, ' Yes, it is true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months.'

However, the actress refrained from revealing the reasons for their separation saying that it is too personal to be divulged upon. Moreover, Maninee said that she respects the sacredness and sanctity of their relationship. She added that they gave their best to the relationship, however, the outcome is not in their hands.

The Laal Ishq actress further added that many people had speculated that their marriage would last only three weeks, however, they lasted together for 16 years. She credited their love, care, and compassion for each other which kept them together for all these long years. But the actress feels that relationships and people evolve with time. And in the couple's case, Maninee thinks 'We evolved at different paces and our paths diverged.' She stated that she has an aesthetic way of looking at life. She added that maybe they had a karmic debt and it lived out its course.

Further expressing her disappointment, the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress said that it is more said many people felt that their love was a fairy-tale romance. Sharing the most beautiful thing about their bond, Maninee said that they were friends first and then partners. She hoped that the duo's friendship survives this ordeal. But, she also stated happiness is essential for every human being and it should not be compromised on, at any cost.

Maninee further said that this crisis has made her stronger than before. She wished Mihir all the very best and said that it has been a wonderful 16-year journey with him. She also requested the media to respect their privacy and let them heal with grace.

Lastly, when asked if they are heading for divorce, Maninee said that she does not know about it now. 'I don’t know and can’t say anything about it at this point. We haven’t spoken about it.' the actress concluded.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×