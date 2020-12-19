Manish Malhotra gives glimpse of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding card; Showers love on the couple

Ahead of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding, designer Manish Malhotra has shared a sneak peek of their wedding card. Here’s a look:

Gauahar Khan has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, the actress is all set to marry beau Zaid Darbar next week and their wedding preparations are going on in full swing. To note, the love birds will be tying the knot on December 25 in the presence of their respective families and close friends. And while fans are eagerly waiting for Gauahar’s big day, it is reported that invites are being sent out to the guests for the wedding.

Interestingly, ace designer Manish Malhotra has also been among the guests invited for Gauahar and Zaid’s wedding and he has received his invitation as well. Taking to his Instagram story, Manish gave a glimpse of the couple’s wedding invitation. In a video, the designer was seen opening the invitation card which had a cartoon caricature of both Gauahar and Zaid who looked quite excited as they posed together. Captioning the picture, Manish wrote, “Dearest @gauaharkhan @zaid_darbar many congratulations” followed by several heart emoticons.

Take a look at Manish Malhotra’s post giving a glimpse of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding card:

Interestingly, the much in love couple had made their relationship official as they announced their engagement last month. For the uninitiated, Gauahar’s fiancé Zaid happens to be ace music composer Ismail Darbar’s son. Speaking about the wedding, Gauahar’s sister Nigar had also landed in India early this month for the lady’s big day. Meanwhile, the lovebirds continue to paint the town red with their mushy romance and their Instagram is filled with the lovey-dovey pics.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to tie the knot in ITC Maratha on December 25

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×