Manish Naggdev has a dreamy beach wedding with Malika Juneja; Kamya Panjabi, Divyanka Tripathi attend

Television actor Manish Naggdev has finally tied the knot with his ladylove Malika Juneja. The actor took everyone by surprise with his wedding news. The couple had a destination wedding with close friends from the industry and family members in attendance. Kamya Panjabi, Divyanka Tripathi, and Vivek Dahiya share a special bond with Manish and were seen enjoying the beach wedding. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor gave glimpses from the wedding, which also had slight drizzles to make the moment more romantic.

Kamya Panjabi shared memorable moments from Manish Naggdev and Malika Juneja's wedding, where she went down on her knees and proposed to him. The bride was seen in a beautiful light purple lehenga with a veil. Manish looked handsome as ever in a velvet royal blue suit. Kamya captioned this post as: "An evening we will cherish for life, mere dost khush reh hamesha, there was a moment when I got too emotional n about to cry (khushi ke aansu) saari dua aur khushiyaan tere liye mere yaar @manishnaggdev @malikajuneja05 welcome to the family (sic)".

The post even had a video where Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were engrossed in recording videos of the couple and the beach location. Manish was touched with Kamya's heartfelt note for him and responded by writing, "Thanking you guys from the bottom of my heart for joining us on our special day. Kal ek moment pe main bhi @shalabhdang tum dono ko dekhkar emotional hua tha. You guys are PURE LOVE. (sic)"

Divyanka's parents were also in Goa for the wedding and she shared photos with them along with the groom, and captioned them: "Rain, Goa & Wedding...it can't get any better!"

Here's wishing Manish Naggdev and Malika Juneja a very happy married life.

