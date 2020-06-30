Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan get married in a low key ceremony; See Pic

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan, who have been dating each other for two years now, have tied the knot today.

Television couple Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan have all the reason to be on cloud nine today. After it’s their big day today. Yes! You read it right. Manish and Sangeita are married now. The couple tied the knot in a gurudwara amid the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. It was a low key ceremony and was attended by the couple’s siblings while their respective parents and friends marked their attendance through a video call given the pandemic situation. And while their fans are over the moon, everyone has been waiting for the pics from Manish and Sangeita’s wedding ceremony and finally, they are out.

We recently got our hands on the wedding pics straight from the wedding venue. In the pics, groom Manish wore a mauve coloured kurta pyjama which he had paired with a purple coloured jacket with golden print. On the other hand, Sangeita wore a magenta coloured suit with heavy golden border. She completed her bridal look with golden kaleere and red chooda. Interestingly, the bride and groom were also seen wearing matching masks as per their D-Day outfits and made sure to follow the safety guidelines for prevention from COVID 19.

Take a look at Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan’s wedding pic:

To note, Manish and Sangeita, who shared the screen space in Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, have been dating each other for two years now. Talking about the wedding, the Sasural Simar Ka actor had stated that it was a quick decision and even his lady love was surprised by his decision. “Recently, my dad told me that I should get married and I said, 'Theek hai, kar lete hain'. He thought I was joking, but I wasn't. I then called up Sangeita and told her that we need to speak to her parents about it. As expected, she was quite shocked and replied, 'Are you out of your mind?' But she is used to me being like this. That day our parents met via video call and everything was fixed,” the actor had told Times of India.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

