Manish Raisinghan on having a secret child with Avika Gor: This is the most absurd thing I have ever heard

Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor were seen together in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were also a part of the show.

Sasural Simar Ka actors Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor share a cordial relation. But recently, they made headlines. Right from their linkup rumours, having a secret child to the age gap, they became the talk of the town. For a long time, it was speculated that the two were in a relationship but never admitted it. However, the actress in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan finally spoke on this and said that it is not true. She even said that there was news about them having a secret child.

After her, now the actor has also reacted to it and shared his thoughts on the same. He called this news completely absurd. As reported in Hindustan Times, he said, “I and my wife, Sangeita laughed on this.” He even spoke about him being older than Avika and he said, “This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard. We are good friends and why do they have to be in a relationship? It’s a fact that I am 18 years older than her."

The actor got married in June 2020 to Sangeita and is happily married, while Avika is in a relationship with Milind Chandwani. She often shares pictures with him on her official Instagram handle.

On the work front, the actor is known for his role of Sameer Gheewala in Teen Bahuraniyaan and Siddhant Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. The actress is popular for playing young Anandi in Balika Vadhu. She has also appeared in Telugu films which include Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Raju Gari Gadhi 3.

