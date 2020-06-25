Manish Raisinghan to marry lady love Sangeita Chauhaan on June 30: This will be a wedding no one will forget

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan, who shared the screen space in Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, will be tying the knot after dating each other for two years.

Manish Raisinghan, who won million hearts with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka, is all set to break them as he will be ditching his bachelorhood soon. According to media reports, the television heartthrob is set to tie the knot with his lady love Sangeita Chauhaan during COVID-19 pandemic. The media reports suggest that it will be a low key ceremony in Mumbai with only five people in attendance including the bride and the groom.

Confirming the news, Manish asserted that getting married was an instant decision and it did leave everyone shocked including Sangeita. “Recently, my dad told me that I should get married and I said, 'Theek hai, kar lete hain'. He thought I was joking, but I wasn't. I then called up Sangeita and told her that we need to speak to her parents about it. As expected, she was quite shocked and replied, 'Are you out of your mind?' But she is used to me being like this. That day our parents met via video call and everything was fixed,” the actor told Times of India.

To note, Manish and Sangeita, who have been dating each other for around two years, will tie the knot in a gurudwara. He further asserted that their parents will not be attending the wedding given their safety during COVID 19 outbreak. Manish stated, “Our parents are not attending the wedding as they are senior citizens and we don't want to take any chances with them. My sister, brother-in-law and her brother will be there and other close ones will join us on a video call. So, there will only be five people, including us. Once the situation gets better, we will have a big party with all our friends.”

The Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman actor also revealed details about the wedding and said that it will be a wedding that everyone will always remember. “We have a very talented set of friends. They are choreographing and editing stuff. Everybody will be sitting in their houses and whatever they have recorded will be played,” he added.

