Manish Raisinghan OPENS UP on link up rumours with Avika Gor and why he chose to get married on her birthday

Manish Raisinghan is all set to get married to his ladylove Sangieta Chauhaan tomorrow (June 30, 2020). The actor recently spilled the beans on why he chose to tie the knot on 'best friend' and former co-star Avika Gor's birthday. Read on.

Manish Raisinghan is grinning from ear to ear, and he has all the reasons to be. The actor is all set to tie the knot tomorrow (June 30), with his girlfriend Sangieta Chauhaan. He broke out the news of his marriage plans last week and took everyone by surprise. Interestingly, his wedding date coincides with his 'best friend' and former Sasural Simar Ka co-star Avika Gor. Like many others, even the young actress was surprised and happy to know about Manish's wedding plans.

Avika and Manish have been 'best of friends' since their show, and share a warm bond. They gel so well that many thought that the duo was in a romantic relationship in real-life. Yes, Manish and Avika have been romantically linked to each other several times, and their dating rumours have often made headlines. So, when Manish announced that he is getting married on Avika's birthday, it took many by shock. In a recent chat with the Times of India, the soon to be groom, Manish opened up about his link-up rumors with Avika, and also revealed the reason to why he chose the Balika Vadhu actress's birthday to exchange wedding vows.

The Sasural Simar Ka duo have multiple times denied being in a relationship and claimed that they are just 'good friends.' Opening up about the same, Manish said, 'The rumours just never stopped. A few months ago, some sections of the media speculated that we were married. We all had a good laugh at these stories.'

Revealing why he zeroed down Avika's birthday for his D-Day, Manish shared that after he proposed to Sangeita for marriage a few weeks ago, the duo had to choose between two dates for their wedding. He revealed that that one day coincided with his friend Jaswir Kaur’s birthday, while the other with Avika’s. However, since the first date would have been too soon and they needed time for preparation, the couple finally decided to go ahead with June 30. 'Avika, of course, is thrilled and now, we have a pact that she will get married on my birthday,' concluded Manish.

Credits :Times of India

