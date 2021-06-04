Manit Joura ‘feels extremely sad’ as Prem Bandhan goes off air: It is difficult to let go but I am trying

Manit Joura, who has been associated with the popular show Prem Bandhan for a long time expresses his sadness over the show going off-air. Read further to know what he said.

Manit Joura and Chhavi Pandey embarked upon the journey of a show called ‘Prem Bandhan’ nearly six months ago playing the leading parts. The show had a decent run and got popular with viewers but now it has come to an end as it will be going off-air on 12th June. Manit Joura, who played Harsh Shastri in the show recently sat down for a candid chat with ETimes and spoke about the sadness he feels as he is letting go of the show. Manit mentioned that it is hard for him to detach himself from the show and the character since he invested a lot in it and got attached on a personal level.

Manit recalls an act of sacrifice that he did for the show and said, “My mother and father had tested positive for COVID and my mom was in a bad state, I wanted to go and meet her. But unfortunately, we did not have a bank of episodes of Prem Bandhan. I couldn't have flown to see my parents as we did not have episodes and I had to take an overnight call. However, my family was there and I arranged a few things from there on calls. So they were taken care of and I made a decision to stay back for the shoot.”

Manit further mentioned that he has been an integral part of the show since day one and the character of Harsh grew on him. He even said that he finds it difficult to detach his personality from that of his character “I don’t know how to switch on and off from the character, I am not trained that much.”

