Manit Joura on managing Kundali Bhagya & Naagin 6 simultaneously: I'm happy that I'm able to balance

Actor Manit Joura is a popular name in the television industry and is presently seen playing the role of Rishabh Luthra in the most popular daily soap 'Kundali Bhagya'. Along with this show, Manit is also a part of another top-rated show, 'Naagin 6'. Manit has been managing both the characters exceptionally and his acting chops have been applauded by the audiences. On being asked about how he manages two shows at the same time, Manit credits the production house for planning his schedule and making everything work out smoothly.

Manit says, "Honestly, I don't have to balance between two shows on my own because both the shows are produced by Ekta ma'am, so they are from the same production. I would give the credit to the production because they plan the schedule in such a way that everything goes very swiftly. I'm very happy that I'm able to balance between the two shows with such ease." The actor further adds, " It does get a little tiring at times because as an actor you need some break to get your other things done, but I came here to act and I get pleasure through it so there's nothing to complain, especially about work"

Manit also opened up about how he switches between two characters and says that both the characters are poles apart, and he doesn't get confused about it. Elaborating on his character in Kundali Bhagya, the actor explains, "I've spent a lot of time with Rishabh Luthra so I don't have to sit down and think about how can I make it seem different. I know this character like the back of my head". He adds, "A doctor can operate on your foot and the same doctor can operate you on your hand also, he doesn't get confused about it, the same way I as an actor work on different shows. There's nothing to be confused about, in fact, there are things such as costume, set, dialogues, and dialect that help you differentiate between the characters."

On the professional front, Manit Joura has also been a part of shows like Prem Bandhan and Raam Milaayi Jodi.

